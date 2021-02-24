Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,000.00

Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 990 ($12.93), with a volume of 4423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 976 ($12.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 888.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 843.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.01 million and a P/E ratio of 60.85.

Sopheon plc (SPE.L) Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and innovation planning.

