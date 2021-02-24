SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $8.88. SOS shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 269,553 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

