South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of South Star Mining Corp. (CVE:STS) traded down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 558,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 213,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of South Star Mining from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.53 to C$0.52 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get South Star Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.16 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47.

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.