South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert R. Horger Sells 4,925 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00.
Shares of South State stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 532,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $85.52.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
