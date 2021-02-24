South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert R. Horger Sells 4,925 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00.

Shares of South State stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 532,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $85.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in South State by 548.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

