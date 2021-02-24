Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.22. 112,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 71,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 123,865 shares of company stock worth $1,459,132. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

