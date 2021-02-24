Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,354,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after acquiring an additional 883,978 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,963.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 921,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after acquiring an additional 876,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

NYSE LUV opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

