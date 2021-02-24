SPAC and New Issue ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPCX)

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 2,614 call options.

Shares of SPCX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,862 shares.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.