SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.87

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.87 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 112,950 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.33.

About SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

