Spark Energy (SPKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spark Energy has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.