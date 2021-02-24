SparksPay Price Tops $0.0087 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $82,338.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,511,159 coins and its circulating supply is 9,427,263 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

