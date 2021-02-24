SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 758,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

