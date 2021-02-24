SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80-9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.83 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS.

SPTN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 758,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,161. The company has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

