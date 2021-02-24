SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10,347.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 313,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,807 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 41,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

