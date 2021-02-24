SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.77

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 130102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

