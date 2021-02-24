SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.35 and last traded at $40.19. 5,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

