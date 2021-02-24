SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 118,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

