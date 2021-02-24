SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $467.75

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $467.75 and last traded at $467.46, with a volume of 63257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $461.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.02 and a 200 day moving average of $390.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

