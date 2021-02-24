SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.30 and last traded at $82.13. Approximately 2,486,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,352,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

