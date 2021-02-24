Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 51,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 43,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

