Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00237851 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002031 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009769 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

