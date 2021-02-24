Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.31). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,801 over the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,929. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

