Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Up 11.8%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 399,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,134,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

