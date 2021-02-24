Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Trading Up 11.8%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 399,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,134,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

