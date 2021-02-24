Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 41,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

