Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.13

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 161018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $19,122,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

