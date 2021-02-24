Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.80% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STXB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STXB stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

