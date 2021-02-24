Splunk (SPLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPLK opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.57.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

