Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sprout Social updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.4–0.37 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.1 EPS.

SPT traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. 36,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $82.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $123,429.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582 in the last three months.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

