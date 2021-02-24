Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $77.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

SPT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

