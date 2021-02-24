Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $81.00 at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

