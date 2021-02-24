Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 13.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares traded up 13.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $76.49. 1,009,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 531,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

