SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of SPX FLOW worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

