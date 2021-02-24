SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

