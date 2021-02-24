Square (NYSE:SQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $16.32 on Wednesday, hitting $240.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,964. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

