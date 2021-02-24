Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

Shares of SQ opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $2,473,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

