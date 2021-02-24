Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 7.5%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $230.68 and last traded at $237.32. Approximately 25,992,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 9,876,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average of $195.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

