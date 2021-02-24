SRG Global Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SRG)

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

In related news, insider Peter Brecht acquired 250,000 shares of SRG Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset, construction, and mining services. The company operates through Construction, Asset Services, and Mining Services segments. The Construction segment supplies integrated products and services to customers involved in the construction of infrastructure, including bridges, dams, office towers, high rise apartments, shopping centers, hotels, car parks, recreational buildings, and hospitals.

