SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/18/2021 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2021 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSNC opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

