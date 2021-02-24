SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,373.90

SSE plc (LON:SSE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,373.90 ($17.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,393 ($18.20). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,378.50 ($18.01), with a volume of 2,170,047 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,373.90. The company has a market cap of £14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

