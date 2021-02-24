St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.65.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

