St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.65.
St Barbara Company Profile
