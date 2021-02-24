St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,054.74

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,054.74 ($13.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,237 ($16.16). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09), with a volume of 614,568 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.74. The stock has a market cap of £6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.