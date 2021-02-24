Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €62.05 ($73.00) and last traded at €62.85 ($73.94). Approximately 28,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.00 ($74.12).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.83 ($71.57).

Get Stabilus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.88.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.