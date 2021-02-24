StableUSD (USDS) Hits Market Capitalization of $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.00768093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.35 or 0.04677183 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

