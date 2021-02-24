Stably USD Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $736,047.96 and $3,939.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,706,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,756 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

