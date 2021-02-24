Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,801,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,380,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

