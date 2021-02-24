Stakinglab (LABX) Market Cap Hits $1,186.31

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,186.31 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000985 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

