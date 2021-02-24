Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

SCBFY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 9,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.