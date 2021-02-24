Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

SCBFY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 9,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

