Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,395 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 312.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.73.

NYSE ENV opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.92 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.