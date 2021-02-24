Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 31,313 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock worth $625,444. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

