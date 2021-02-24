Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,343 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average of $189.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $321.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.