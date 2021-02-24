Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.